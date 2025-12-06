Company Directory
Fiverr
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Copywriter

  • All Copywriter Salaries

Fiverr Copywriter Salaries

The average Copywriter total compensation in United States at Fiverr ranges from $82K to $117K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Fiverr's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/6/2025

Average Total Compensation

$94K - $110K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$82K$94K$110K$117K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Copywriter submissions at Fiverr to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary


Contribute
What are the career levels at Fiverr?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Copywriter offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Copywriter at Fiverr in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $117,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fiverr for the Copywriter role in United States is $82,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Fiverr

Related Companies

  • Citi
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Blackstone
  • Olo
  • Weedmaps
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/fiverr/salaries/copywriter.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.