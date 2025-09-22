Company Directory
First American Financial
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

First American Financial Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in United States package at First American Financial totals $325K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for First American Financial's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/22/2025

Median Package
company icon
First American Financial
Principal Solution Architect
Santa Ana, CA
Total per annum
$325K
Level
Principal Engineer
Base salary
$273K
Stock (/yr)
$25K
Bonus
$27.3K
Years at company
7 Years
Years' experience
20 Years
What are the career levels at First American Financial?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Solution Architect в First American Financial in United States складає річну загальну компенсацію $382,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в First American Financial для позиції Solution Architect in United States складає $300,300.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for First American Financial

Related Companies

  • Citi
  • Freddie Mac
  • Caliber Home Loans
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Redfin
  • See all companies →

Other Resources