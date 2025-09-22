Company Directory
First American Financial
First American Financial Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at First American Financial totals $159K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for First American Financial's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/22/2025

Median Package
company icon
First American Financial
Product Manager II
Los Angeles, CA
Total per annum
$159K
Level
PM 2
Base salary
$144K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
15 Years
What are the career levels at First American Financial?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at First American Financial in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $220,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at First American Financial for the Product Manager role in United States is $159,000.

Other Resources