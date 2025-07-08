Company Directory
Firework
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Firework Salaries

Firework's salary ranges from $149,250 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $246,225 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Firework. Last updated: 9/4/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $205K
Business Development
$246K
Customer Success
$153K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
Product Manager
$149K
Software Engineering Manager
$239K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Firework, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Firework is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $246,225. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Firework is $205,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Firework

Related Companies

  • Mixpanel
  • Docker
  • WePay
  • Verkada
  • Deep Instinct
  • See all companies →

Other Resources