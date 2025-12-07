Company Directory
Fireblocks
Fireblocks Customer Success Salaries

The median Customer Success compensation in Israel package at Fireblocks totals ₪378K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Fireblocks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/7/2025

Median Package
Fireblocks
Customer Success
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Total per annum
$112K
Level
Senior
Base salary
$108K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3.9K
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
12 Years
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Fireblocks, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Success at Fireblocks in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪463,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fireblocks for the Customer Success role in Israel is ₪378,226.

