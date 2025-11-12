Fidelity Investments Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer Salaries

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in United States at Fidelity Investments ranges from $93.1K per year for L3 to $149K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $135K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Fidelity Investments's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L3 Associate Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) $93.1K $86K $2.5K $4.6K L4 Software Engineer $103K $96.2K $0 $6.3K L5 Senior Software Engineer $137K $116K $3.2K $17.3K L6 Principal Software Engineer $149K $140K $0 $8.3K View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Fidelity Investments, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Fidelity Investments ?

