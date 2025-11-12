Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Salt Lake City Greater Area at Fidelity Investments ranges from $120K per year for L3 to $178K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Salt Lake City Greater Area package totals $174K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Fidelity Investments's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
$120K
$115K
$0
$4.5K
L4
$106K
$93.7K
$6.7K
$5.8K
L5
$143K
$121K
$0
$22.8K
L6
$178K
$144K
$2.8K
$31.3K
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Fidelity Investments, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)