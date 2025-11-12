Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Dublin Area at Fidelity Investments ranges from €45.1K per year for L3 to €77.6K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dublin Area package totals €57K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Fidelity Investments's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
€45.1K
€42.8K
€0
€2.2K
L4
€56.3K
€51.6K
€0
€4.7K
L5
€77.6K
€71.5K
€1.5K
€4.5K
L6
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Fidelity Investments, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)