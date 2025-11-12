DevOps Engineer compensation in Greater Dallas Area at Fidelity Investments totals $146K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dallas Area package totals $150K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Fidelity Investments's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$146K
$125K
$4K
$16.7K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Fidelity Investments, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)