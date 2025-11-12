Company Directory
Fidelity Investments
Fidelity Investments Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Ireland

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Ireland at Fidelity Investments ranges from €59.2K per year for L4 to €105K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Ireland package totals €74.3K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Fidelity Investments's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Average Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L4
Software Engineer
€59.2K
€53.8K
€0
€5.4K
L5
Senior Software Engineer
€76.6K
€72.4K
€0
€4.1K
L6
Principal Software Engineer
€105K
€88.1K
€2.3K
€14.7K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Fidelity Investments, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Fidelity Investments in Ireland sits at a yearly total compensation of €110,413. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fidelity Investments for the Backend Software Engineer role in Ireland is €78,333.

Other Resources