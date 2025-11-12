Backend Software Engineer compensation in India at Fidelity Investments ranges from ₹1.36M per year for L3 to ₹4.71M per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.92M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Fidelity Investments's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
₹1.36M
₹1.36M
₹0
₹0
L4
₹1.98M
₹1.82M
₹6.2K
₹159K
L5
₹2.52M
₹2.26M
₹0
₹260K
L6
₹4.71M
₹3.98M
₹0
₹729K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Fidelity Investments, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)