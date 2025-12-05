Company Directory
Fetch Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in United States at Fetch ranges from $113K to $165K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Fetch's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/5/2025

Average Total Compensation

$130K - $148K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$113K$130K$148K$165K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Fetch, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Data Architect

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Fetch in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $165,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fetch for the Solution Architect role in United States is $113,400.

