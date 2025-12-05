Company Directory
The median Business Analyst compensation in United Kingdom package at FD Technologies totals £72.6K per year. Last updated: 12/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
FD Technologies
Business Analyst
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per annum
$97.7K
Level
Senior
Base salary
$97.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
5 Years
Years' experience
7 Years
What are the career levels at FD Technologies?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus




FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at FD Technologies in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £82,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FD Technologies for the Business Analyst role in United Kingdom is £72,603.

