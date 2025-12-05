Company Directory
Fast Retailing
Fast Retailing Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Fast Retailing ranges from NT$1.09M to NT$1.58M per year. Last updated: 12/5/2025

Average Total Compensation

$40.5K - $47K
Taiwan
Common Range
Possible Range
$35.7K$40.5K$47K$51.8K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Fast Retailing?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Fast Retailing sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,584,894. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fast Retailing for the Information Technologist (IT) role is NT$1,092,112.

Other Resources

