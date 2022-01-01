Company Directory
Farfetch
Farfetch Salaries

Farfetch's salary ranges from $22,689 in total compensation per year for a Copywriter in Portugal at the low-end to $198,900 for a Data Scientist in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Farfetch. Last updated: 10/9/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $41.9K
L2 $49K
L3 $44.4K
L4 $53.7K

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Product Manager
L2 $45.3K
L3 $70.1K
Data Analyst
Median $37.7K

Marketing
Median $105K
Project Manager
Median $39.9K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $69.8K
Business Analyst
$111K
Copywriter
$22.7K
Customer Service
$75.4K
Data Science Manager
$77.9K
Data Scientist
$199K
Financial Analyst
$54.2K
Human Resources
$24.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$113K
Recruiter
$85.4K
Solution Architect
$79.4K
UX Researcher
$47.9K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Farfetch, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Farfetch is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $198,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Farfetch is $54,174.

