Fanatics Salaries

Fanatics's salary ranges from $7,881 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in India at the low-end to $305,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fanatics. Last updated: 10/18/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer III $183K
Senior Software Engineer $210K
Staff Software Engineer $237K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $210K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $305K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Chief of Staff
Median $65K
Data Scientist
Median $238K
Marketing
Median $120K
Data Analyst
Median $131K
Administrative Assistant
$103K
Business Analyst
$7.9K
Data Science Manager
$164K
Human Resources
$163K
Product Designer
$151K
Recruiter
$146K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$61.3K
Technical Program Manager
$238K
UX Researcher
$125K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Fanatics, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fanatics is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $305,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fanatics is $156,975.

