Facet Wealth
Facet Wealth Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Facet Wealth totals $172K per year. Last updated: 9/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
Facet Wealth
Software Engineer
hidden
Total per annum
$172K
Level
Senior
Base salary
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$12K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years' experience
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Facet Wealth?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Software Engineer en Facet Wealth in United States tiene una compensación total anual de $182,600. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Facet Wealth para el puesto de Software Engineer in United States es $158,000.

