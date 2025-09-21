Software Engineer compensation in United States at F5 Networks ranges from $131K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $354K per year for Architect. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $178K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for F5 Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$131K
$110K
$12.7K
$8.4K
Software Engineer 2
$158K
$129K
$18.7K
$10.6K
Software Engineer 3
$181K
$153K
$17.3K
$10.9K
Senior Software Engineer
$207K
$176K
$20.1K
$11.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At F5 Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At F5 Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title