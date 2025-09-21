Product Manager compensation in United States at F5 Networks ranges from $192K per year for Product Manager 3 to $339K per year for Director Product Management. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $228K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for F5 Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager 3
$192K
$157K
$20K
$15.5K
Senior Product Manager
$229K
$180K
$31.7K
$16.4K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At F5 Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
