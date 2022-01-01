Company Directory
F5 Networks
Work Here? Claim Your Company

F5 Networks Salaries

F5 Networks's salary ranges from $96,393 in total compensation per year for a Technical Account Manager at the low-end to $368,333 for a Business Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of F5 Networks. Last updated: 8/24/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $134K
Software Engineer 2 $161K
Software Engineer 3 $181K
Senior Software Engineer $207K
Principal Software Engineer $244K
Architect $354K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Network Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $225K
Marketing
Median $213K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
Sales Engineer
Median $262K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $111K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $296K
Data Scientist
Median $200K
Recruiter
Median $153K
Sales
Median $238K
Technical Programme Manager
Median $201K
Product Designer
Median $213K
Business Operations
$368K
Business Analyst
$117K
Customer Service
$107K
Data Analyst
$106K
Financial Analyst
$115K
Hardware Engineer
$163K
Human Resources
Median $195K
Marketing Operations
$166K
Programme Manager
$230K
Project Manager
$110K
Solution Architect
$221K

Cloud Security Architect

Technical Account Manager
$96.4K
Technical Writer
$169K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

Stock Type
RSU

At F5 Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (6.25% quarterly)

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

Stock Type
RSU

At F5 Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (25.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at F5 Networks is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $368,333. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at F5 Networks is $195,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for F5 Networks

Related Companies

  • Citrix
  • Cloudflare
  • MobileIron
  • Zscaler
  • Extreme Networks
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources