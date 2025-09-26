Software Engineer compensation in United States at ExxonMobil ranges from $101K per year for CL22 to $230K per year for CL27. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $180K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ExxonMobil's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/26/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
CL22
$101K
$101K
$250
$0
CL23
$110K
$109K
$1.3K
$625
CL24
$133K
$133K
$0
$0
CL25
$162K
$159K
$2.7K
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
