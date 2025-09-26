Data Scientist compensation in United States at ExxonMobil ranges from $124K per year for CL23 to $281K per year for CL27. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $210K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ExxonMobil's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/26/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
CL22
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
CL23
$124K
$124K
$0
$0
CL24
$106K
$106K
$0
$0
CL25
$146K
$138K
$0
$8.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
