ExxonMobil Civil Engineer Salaries

The median Civil Engineer compensation in United States package at ExxonMobil totals $231K per year. Last updated: 9/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
ExxonMobil
Civil Engineer
Houston, TX
Total per annum
$231K
Level
CL26
Base salary
$231K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
14 Years
Years' experience
14 Years
What are the career levels at ExxonMobil?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Civil Engineer at ExxonMobil in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $275,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ExxonMobil for the Civil Engineer role in United States is $231,000.

