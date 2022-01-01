Company Directory
ExxonMobil Salaries

ExxonMobil's salary ranges from $3,481 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in India at the low-end to $290,000 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ExxonMobil. Last updated: 9/10/2025

$160K

Mechanical Engineer
CL23 $110K
CL24 $121K
CL25 $130K
CL26 $195K
CL27 $247K
Software Engineer
CL23 $110K
CL24 $133K
CL25 $162K
CL26 $204K
CL27 $230K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Chemical Engineer
CL22 $104K
CL23 $135K
CL25 $133K
CL26 $187K

Process Engineer

Product Manager
CL24 $126K
CL26 $197K
Project Manager
CL23 $118K
CL27 $214K
Technical Program Manager
CL26 $182K
CL28 $290K
Business Development
Median $200K
Data Scientist
Median $35.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $108K
Marketing
Median $237K
Hardware Engineer
Median $140K
Product Designer
Median $120K
Civil Engineer
Median $231K
Accountant
$17.6K
Biomedical Engineer
$136K
Business Operations
$114K
Business Operations Manager
$139K
Business Analyst
$19.1K
Controls Engineer
$171K
Data Analyst
$26K
Electrical Engineer
$164K
Financial Analyst
$18.4K
Geological Engineer
$169K
Human Resources
$3.5K
Management Consultant
$38.8K
Marketing Operations
$149K
Program Manager
$181K
Sales
$125K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$115K
Solution Architect
$43.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ExxonMobil is Technical Program Manager at the CL28 level with a yearly total compensation of $290,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ExxonMobil is $134,342.

