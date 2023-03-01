Company Directory
Exxeta Salaries

Exxeta's salary ranges from $56,964 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $98,865 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Exxeta. Last updated: 9/10/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $57K
Product Manager
Median $90.4K
Management Consultant
$98.9K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Exxeta is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $98,865. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Exxeta is $90,376.

Other Resources