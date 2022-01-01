Company Directory
Extreme Networks
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Extreme Networks Salaries

Extreme Networks's salary ranges from $97,013 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Malaysia at the low-end to $243,775 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Extreme Networks. Last updated: 9/10/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
P3 $104K
P4 $104K
Customer Service
$97K
Hardware Engineer
$114K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Marketing
$166K
Product Designer
$211K
Product Manager
$133K
Program Manager
$176K
Sales
$244K
Sales Engineer
$192K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $195K
Technical Program Manager
$147K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Extreme Networks is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $243,775. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Extreme Networks is $156,225.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Extreme Networks

Related Companies

  • MobileIron
  • Infinera
  • Equinix
  • Akamai
  • Cisco
  • See all companies →

Other Resources