Expleo Group Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Dublin Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Dublin Area package at Expleo Group totals €52.9K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Expleo Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Expleo Group
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Total per annum
€52.9K
Level
Senior Technical Engineer
Base salary
€52.9K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
5 Years
Years' experience
5 Years
What are the career levels at Expleo Group?

€142K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Expleo Group in Greater Dublin Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €79,555. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Expleo Group for the Software Engineer role in Greater Dublin Area is €52,893.

