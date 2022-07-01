Company Directory
ExamSoft
    ExamSoft offers a market-leading exam management and analytics platform that delivers powerful, actionable data to assess learning outcomes and improve learning, engagement, and retention. Its software suite enables clients to efficiently and practically administer exams and analyze resulting data to improve curricular design, test design, and accreditation compliance. ExamSoft has served hundreds of prominent institutions for more than 18 years and has successfully administered millions of exams.

    https://examsoft.com
    1998
    210
    $10M-$50M
