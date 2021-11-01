Company Directory
Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Salaries

Exact Sciences's salary ranges from $108,455 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations at the low-end to $353,760 for a Legal at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Exact Sciences. Last updated: 8/22/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $115K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Biomedical Engineer
$171K
Business Operations
$108K

Business Analyst
$149K
Data Analyst
$149K
Data Scientist
$141K
Information Technologist (IT)
$150K
Legal
$354K
Product Designer
$132K
Product Manager
$241K
Project Manager
$175K
Sales
$196K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Exact Sciences is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $353,760. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Exact Sciences is $149,223.

Other Resources