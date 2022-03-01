Company Directory
Evonik
Evonik Salaries

Evonik's salary ranges from $76,108 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in Germany at the low-end to $159,120 for a Business Operations Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Evonik. Last updated: 8/11/2025

$160K

Business Operations Manager
$159K
Chemical Engineer
$87.4K
Controls Engineer
$126K

Marketing
$144K
Mechanical Engineer
$80.4K
Solution Architect
$76.1K
FAQs

Evonikで報告された最高給の職種はビジネスオペレーションマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$159,120です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Evonikで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$106,651です。

