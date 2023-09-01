Company Directory
Evertz
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Evertz Salaries

Evertz's salary ranges from $39,407 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $84,500 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Evertz. Last updated: 10/20/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Junior Software Engineer $55.4K
Software Engineer $64.1K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Solution Architect
Median $84.5K
Hardware Engineer
$55.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

63 25
63 25
Information Technologist (IT)
$39.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Evertz is Solution Architect with a yearly total compensation of $84,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Evertz is $55,440.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Evertz

Related Companies

  • Netflix
  • Microsoft
  • LinkedIn
  • SoFi
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies →

Other Resources