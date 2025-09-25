Company Directory
Etched
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

Etched Hardware Engineer Salaries

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in United States package at Etched totals $275K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Etched's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Etched
Hardware Engineer
Cupertino, CA
Total per annum
$275K
Level
Principal
Base salary
$275K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
11 Years
What are the career levels at Etched?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Hardware Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Etched in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $556,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Etched for the Hardware Engineer role in United States is $200,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Etched

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Databricks
  • Coinbase
  • Amazon
  • Spotify
  • See all companies →

Other Resources