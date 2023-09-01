EssenceMediacom Salaries

Company Directory
EssenceMediacom's salary ranges from $16,957 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Argentina at the low-end to $296,510 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of EssenceMediacom. Last updated: 9/7/2025

$160K

Marketing
Median $130K
Biomedical Engineer
$142K
Business Analyst
$114K

Data Science Manager
$133K
Marketing Operations
$46.4K
Product Manager
$142K
Project Manager
$17K
Software Engineer
$50.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$171K
Solution Architect
$297K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at EssenceMediacom is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $296,510. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EssenceMediacom is $131,300.

