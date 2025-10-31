Company Directory
Esprow
The median Recruiter compensation in Russia package at Esprow totals RUB 733K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Esprow's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/31/2025

Median Package
company icon
Esprow
Sourcer
Saint Petersburg, SP, Russia
Total per annum
RUB 733K
Level
L3
Base salary
RUB 733K
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
5 Years
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Esprow in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 732,672. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Esprow for the Recruiter role in Russia is RUB 732,672.

