The average UX Researcher total compensation in United States at Ernst and Young ranges from $117K to $171K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ernst and Young's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025

Average Total Compensation

$135K - $154K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$117K$135K$154K$171K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Ernst and Young, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Researcher at Ernst and Young in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $171,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ernst and Young for the UX Researcher role in United States is $117,450.

Other Resources