The average Technical Writer total compensation in Singapore at Ernst and Young ranges from SGD 38K to SGD 52K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ernst and Young's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 41.2K - SGD 48.8K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 38KSGD 41.2KSGD 48.8KSGD 52K
Common Range
Possible Range

SGD 210K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Ernst and Young, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Writer at Ernst and Young in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 52,015. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ernst and Young for the Technical Writer role in Singapore is SGD 37,994.

