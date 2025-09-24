Company Directory
Ernst and Young
Ernst and Young Solution Architect Salaries

Solution Architect compensation in United States at Ernst and Young ranges from $183K per year for Solution Architect to $243K per year for Principal Solution Architect. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $212K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ernst and Young's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Solution Architect
$183K
$179K
$0
$3.7K
Senior Solution Architect
$165K
$161K
$0
$4.4K
Staff Solution Architect 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Solution Architect 2
$180K
$176K
$0
$3.3K
View 1 More Levels
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Ernst and Young, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Solution Architect sa Ernst and Young in United States ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na $283,000. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Ernst and Young para sa Solution Architect role in United States ay $212,000.

