Cybersecurity Analyst compensation at Ernst and Young ranges from $91.4K per year for Security Analyst to $142K per year for Staff Security Analyst 1. The median yearly compensation package totals $97.9K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ernst and Young's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Security Analyst
$91.4K
$88.3K
$0
$3.1K
Senior Security Analyst
$140K
$134K
$0
$6K
Staff Security Analyst 1
$142K
$135K
$0
$7.5K
Staff Security Analyst 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Ernst and Young, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)