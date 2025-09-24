Data Scientist compensation in United States at Ernst and Young ranges from $118K per year for Data Scientist to $95.5K per year for Staff Data Scientist 2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $140K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ernst and Young's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist
$118K
$111K
$0
$6.8K
Senior Data Scientist
$143K
$140K
$0
$3K
Staff Data Scientist 1
$90.2K
$87.2K
$0
$3K
Staff Data Scientist 2
$95.5K
$93K
$0
$2.5K
At Ernst and Young, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
