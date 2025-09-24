Ericsson Hardware Engineer Salaries

Hardware Engineer compensation in Sweden at Ericsson ranges from SEK 482K per year for JS5 to SEK 718K per year for JS7. The median yearly compensation in Sweden package totals SEK 616K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ericsson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus JS4 SEK -- SEK -- SEK -- SEK -- JS5 SEK 482K SEK 482K SEK 0 SEK 0 JS6 SEK 910K SEK 910K SEK 0 SEK 0 JS7 SEK 718K SEK 718K SEK 0 SEK 0 View 2 More Levels

