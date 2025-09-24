Company Directory
Ericsson
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

Ericsson Hardware Engineer Salaries

Hardware Engineer compensation in Sweden at Ericsson ranges from SEK 482K per year for JS5 to SEK 718K per year for JS7. The median yearly compensation in Sweden package totals SEK 616K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ericsson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
JS4
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
JS5
SEK 482K
SEK 482K
SEK 0
SEK 0
JS6
SEK 910K
SEK 910K
SEK 0
SEK 0
JS7
SEK 718K
SEK 718K
SEK 0
SEK 0
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

SEK 1.56M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute
What are the career levels at Ericsson?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Hardware Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

ASIC Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Ericsson in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 909,897. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ericsson for the Hardware Engineer role in Sweden is SEK 616,313.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ericsson

Related Companies

  • NETSCOUT
  • Nokia
  • Ciena
  • Viavi Solutions
  • Konica Minolta
  • See all companies →

Other Resources