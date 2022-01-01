Company Directory
Equal Experts Salaries

Equal Experts's salary ranges from $42,771 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $299,495 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Equal Experts. Last updated: 9/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $42.8K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Analyst
$61.2K
Management Consultant
$205K

Recruiter
$109K
Software Engineering Manager
$188K
Solution Architect
$299K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Equal Experts is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $299,495. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Equal Experts is $148,650.

