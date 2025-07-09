Company Directory
Epson
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Epson Salaries

Epson's salary ranges from $45,338 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Canada at the low-end to $162,810 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Epson. Last updated: 9/12/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Operations
$84.6K
Business Analyst
$109K
Data Scientist
$45.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Human Resources
$82.3K
Product Manager
$151K
Project Manager
$163K
Sales Engineer
$62.7K
Software Engineer
$48.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

Die hoogste betalende rol gerapporteer by Epson is Projek Bestuurder at the Common Range Average level met 'n jaarlikse totale vergoeding van $162,810. Dit sluit basissalaris sowel as enige potensiële aandele vergoeding en bonusse in.
Die mediaan jaarlikse totale vergoeding gerapporteer by Epson is $83,446.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Epson

Related Companies

  • Coinbase
  • Snap
  • Airbnb
  • Microsoft
  • Dropbox
  • See all companies →

Other Resources