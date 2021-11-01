Company Directory
Epsilon
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Epsilon Salaries

Epsilon's salary ranges from $5,020 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $224,000 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Epsilon. Last updated: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
L1 $76.8K
L2 $105K
L3 $112K
L4 $114K
L5 $149K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $13.9K
Product Manager
Median $129K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
66 29
Business Analyst
Median $90K
Data Analyst
Median $80K
Sales
Median $224K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $150K
Marketing
Median $175K
Marketing Operations
Median $58K
Administrative Assistant
$62.1K
Business Operations
$167K
Business Operations Manager
$30.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$57.1K
Management Consultant
$189K
Product Designer
Median $63.5K
Product Design Manager
$143K
Project Manager
$28.8K
Recruiter
$5K
Solution Architect
$137K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$112K
Venture Capitalist
$166K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Epsilon is Sales with a yearly total compensation of $224,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Epsilon is $111,943.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Epsilon

Related Companies

  • HealthEdge
  • Mediaocean
  • Bugcrowd
  • Operative
  • LogMeIn
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/epsilon/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.