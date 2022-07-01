Company Directory
Episode Six
    Episode Six is a payments technology company that gives banks, fintechs and brands the freedom to design and bring to market leading digital payment propositions. It powers its clients’ payments journeys with the most flexible and adaptable platform on the market today, providing highly configurable products with user-driven tools and technology to optimize competitive response and customer demand. Episode Six’s platform, Tritium, and ledger enables the transfer of value of any kind – fiat currency, cryptocurrencies, brand value points, gold, and more. Episode Six operates globally across 23 countries with an expanding team located in the U.S., Europe, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong.

    https://episodesix.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    75
    Number of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources