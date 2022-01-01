Epic Games Salaries

Epic Games's salary ranges from $52,260 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $445,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Epic Games. Last updated: 11/20/2025
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At Epic Games, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 3rd-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 4th-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 5th-YR (20.00% annually)
Epic Games offers stock options after 1 year of service.
