Company Directory
Epic Games
Epic Games Salaries

Epic Games's salary ranges from $52,260 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $445,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Epic Games. Last updated: 11/20/2025

Software Engineer
L1 $107K
L2 $137K
L3 $232K
L4 $295K
L5 $401K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Video Game Software Engineer

Product Manager
L3 $184K
L5 $445K
Marketing
Median $180K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $400K
Project Manager
Median $205K
Solution Architect
Median $238K
Accountant
$76.4K
Business Analyst
$191K
Data Science Manager
$288K
Data Scientist
$161K
Financial Analyst
$281K
Human Resources
$88K
Information Technologist (IT)
$67.6K
Marketing Operations
$147K
Product Designer
$68.6K
Product Design Manager
$193K
Programme Manager
$151K
Recruiter
$77.4K
Sales
$52.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$80.6K
Technical Program Manager
$166K
Trust and Safety
$137K
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Epic Games, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-YR (20.00% annually)

Epic Games offers stock options after 1 year of service.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Epic Games is Product Manager at the L5 level with a yearly total compensation of $445,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Epic Games is $166,165.

