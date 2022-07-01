Company Directory
EPI-USE Labs Salaries

EPI-USE Labs's salary ranges from $127,400 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in South Africa at the low-end to $190,045 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of EPI-USE Labs. Last updated: 11/20/2025

Software Engineer
$127K
Solution Architect
$190K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at EPI-USE Labs is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $190,045. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EPI-USE Labs is $158,723.

