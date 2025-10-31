Company Directory
Enfusion
Enfusion Business Analyst Salaries

The median Business Analyst compensation in United States package at Enfusion totals $110K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Enfusion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/31/2025

Median Package
Chicago, IL
Total per annum
$110K
Level
L4
Base salary
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
4 Years
Years' experience
4 Years
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Enfusion in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $205,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Enfusion for the Business Analyst role in United States is $97,000.

