Endava Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in Romania package at Endava totals RON 298K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Endava's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025

Median Package
company icon
Endava
Solution Architect
Cluj-Napoca, CJ, Romania
Total per annum
RON 298K
Level
Senior Solution Architect
Base salary
RON 247K
Stock (/yr)
RON 51.4K
Bonus
RON 0
Years at company
21 Years
Years' experience
23 Years
What are the career levels at Endava?

RON 712K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Endava in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 432,961. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Endava for the Solution Architect role in Romania is RON 261,054.

