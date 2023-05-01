Company Directory
Emulate
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Emulate that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Emulate Inc. creates in vitro models for studying the effects of diseases, medicines, chemicals, and foods on human health. Their Human Emulation System® includes Zoë® Culture Module, Organ-Chips, and analytical software applications. The platform offers researchers a new technology to predict human response with greater precision than conventional cell culture or animal-based testing. Their Organ-Chips have been published in high-impact scientific journals and acquired by MoMA for their permanent collection. They were also awarded Product Design of the Year 2015 by London’s Design Museum.

    http://emulatebio.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    126
    Number of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Emulate

    Related Companies

    • Roblox
    • Stripe
    • Dropbox
    • Pinterest
    • DoorDash
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources