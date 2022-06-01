Company Directory
Empyrean
Empyrean Salaries

Empyrean's salary ranges from $49,750 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $133,770 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Empyrean. Last updated: 10/15/2025

Business Analyst
$49.8K
Software Engineer
$134K
Technical Program Manager
$119K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Empyrean is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $133,770. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Empyrean is $119,400.

